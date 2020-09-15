 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

US economy DEAD & no ‘formaldehyde of fiat money’ could reanimate it – Max Keiser

15 Sep, 2020 11:10
Get short URL
US economy DEAD & no ‘formaldehyde of fiat money’ could reanimate it – Max Keiser
'Bride of Frankenstein', directed by James Whale © Getty Images / John Kobal Foundation
In a new episode of RT’s Keiser Report, Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert discuss ‘the chart of the year’ showing income soaring in the United States as government transfers boost household balance sheets.

Max says that, simultaneously, people are living on a ship that is sinking, due to the implosion of the velocity of money and the consequent collapse of the bond market.

The bond market has collapsed because the only way America can sell sovereign bonds or government debt is to buy them back from itself, he notes. Otherwise, nobody would be buying it.

So, you have “an economy that would be similar to what you might find at a funeral… People are mistaking the formaldehyde of fiat money as a reanimation of the corpse. And we should then put up the corpse on its own two feet and ask it to walk out of the funeral parlor, which is asking too much of a corpse.”

Max adds: “This American economy died in 2008, there’s been a lot of formaldehyde pumped in through the system but it’s still dead. It is as dead today as it was in 2008, and these professional money managers obviously are utterly lost in the woods, have no idea what they are saying, have no idea what they should be doing.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies