Will staff ‘dog collars’ that buzz be the new workplace accessory in coronavirus era? Boom Bust finds out

While the largest-ever vaccination campaign is now underway across the world, some companies are exploring new technologies that would help keep employees from getting too close to each other in the workplace.

RT’s Boom Bust talks to Mollye Barrows of America’s Lawyer about the public vaccine rollout and the backlash over precautions being taken in the workplace.

According to Barrows, a factory in France has been accused of treating its employees like dogs, after the company asked them to wear a social-distancing device, ‘dog collars’ as critics say, that emit a high-decibel sound if employees are too close to one another.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section