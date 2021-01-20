 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Will staff ‘dog collars’ that buzz be the new workplace accessory in coronavirus era? Boom Bust finds out

20 Jan, 2021 12:42
Get short URL
Will staff ‘dog collars’ that buzz be the new workplace accessory in coronavirus era? Boom Bust finds out
© Pexels.com / Nancy Guth
While the largest-ever vaccination campaign is now underway across the world, some companies are exploring new technologies that would help keep employees from getting too close to each other in the workplace.

RT’s Boom Bust talks to Mollye Barrows of America’s Lawyer about the public vaccine rollout and the backlash over precautions being taken in the workplace. 

According to Barrows, a factory in France has been accused of treating its employees like dogs, after the company asked them to wear a social-distancing device, ‘dog collars’ as critics say, that emit a high-decibel sound if employees are too close to one another.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies