EasyJet summer bookings jump 250% on hopes of lockdown restrictions easing

UK budget carrier EasyJet’s CEO Johan Lundgren said that bookings for this summer with its holidays arm were up 250 percent on last year. The airline industry is hoping for increased demand when lockdown restrictions are eased.

“We know there is pent-up demand – we have seen that every time restrictions have been relaxed – and so we know that people want to go on holiday as soon as they can,” he told the BBC, adding that EasyJet offers confidence for the post-pandemic travel market.

“We have been pleased to see that some customers are making plans for their summer holidays now, with EasyJet holidays bookings for summer ’21 up 250 percent compared to the same time last year, and with May currently proving to be the most popular month for holiday bookings at the moment.”

According to Lundgren, the vaccination program underway in the UK and Europe was “undoubtedly the key to unlocking travel again.” EasyJet was ready to ramp up its flying schedule as soon as customer confidence returned, he said.

Also on rt.com UK’s largest airline, EasyJet, offers passengers discounted Covid-19 tests in desperate effort to encourage travel

Under the new rules for travelers entering the UK, arrivals are required to produce proof of a negative coronavirus test up to 72 hours before departure and to self-isolate for up to 10 days after entering the country.

EasyJet, like other global airlines, has been struggling due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the associated travel restrictions. International carriers have lately announced thousands of job cuts, scrapping some of their routes.

Tougher lockdown rules across Europe, the closure of air corridors, and uncertainty about travel post-Brexit have added to pressure on the travel industry at the start of the year.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section