Banker Benjamin de Rothschild, owner of the Edmond de Rothschild Group, dies aged 57 – family to media

16 Jan, 2021 11:42
Banker Benjamin de Rothschild, owner of the Edmond de Rothschild Group, dies aged 57 – family to media
Banker and chairman of the Edmond de Rothschild holding company, Benjamin de Rothschild, has passed away at the age of 57, his family revealed to French media.

“Ariane de Rothschild and her daughters are deeply saddened to announce the death of husband and father, Benjamin de Rothschild, following a heart attack in the family home in Pregny (Switzerland) in the afternoon of January 15, 2021” the family said in a press release on Saturday.

The Chateau de Pregny, sometimes called the Rothschild Castle, where the banker spent his last hours, is located near Lake Geneva.  The estate has belonged to the family since the middle of the 19 century.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

