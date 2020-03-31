 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Rothschild warns of financial hit from coronavirus outbreak

31 Mar, 2020 08:45
Get short URL
Rothschild warns of financial hit from coronavirus outbreak
@REUTERS / Denis Balibouse
Historic banking firm Rothschild, whose alumni include French President Emmanuel Macron, has warned that the global Covid-19 crisis will impact the bank's financial results due to the effect on global business and markets.

"Although there is still considerable uncertainty around how this will develop and, hence, the degree to which this will impact our 2020 financial results, it is clear that the effect will be materially detrimental compared to 2019," Rothschild said in a statement on Tuesday.

Rothschild added that it was still planning to pay out a dividend of €0.85 ($0.93) per share.

READ MORE: Rothschilds accused of preying on South Africa's state-owned enterprises

Founded in the 18th century by Mayer Amschel Rothschild, the banking dynasty has worked on some of history's biggest deals, including helping to finance Britain's war with Napoleonic France.

Also on rt.com Rothschild worried about new world economic order

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies