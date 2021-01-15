 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Facebook banning free speech will lead people to find alternative platforms, Ron Paul tells Boom Bust

15 Jan, 2021 11:04
Amid the wide blackouts of social media accounts in the wake of the Capitol Hill riots, some people have been caught in the crossfire, including former US Congressman Ron Paul.

He joins Boom Bust to describe his temporary ban from Facebook and what dangers the moves could have, if any, on free speech.

“The whole thing was anti-American for that matter. Intimidation and all of a sudden challenging of what we are doing,” he says. "I’m still optimistic that technology is going to come along, and there’s going to be alternatives; stations still do exist that allow us to speak, like your station.”

The former representative says people need to just wake up. “I think it’s an incentive for people to look for alternatives. I don’t know technology but I’m a believer in technology. And I believe that people that are aware of what’s going on will develop technology that will be available to an individual like myself, so that we can have the safety and security of expressing ourselves.”

