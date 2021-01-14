Russia’s Nord Stream 2 is ‘part of a reliable gas supply system’ for Europe for years to come – German MP

Allegations that the Nord Stream 2 project’s implementation could lead to Europe’s over-reliance on Russian energy supplies are groundless, says a member of Germany’s Social Democratic Party (SPD), Jochen Schulte.

He told RT that those who claim that there’s no need for Nord Stream 2 gas supplies to Europe and at the same time say that the project could increase dependence on energy deliveries from Russia, are inconsistent. “These two statements do not fit together,” he said.

Schulte pointed out that either such project does not play any role in gas supplies to Europe,“since we don’t need this gas pipeline,” or if there is such a need, “it won’t be able to create dependence on Russia.”

Therefore, those who accuse Moscow of monopolizing the European energy market, should finally decide what position they really take, he said. “We, here in the federal state, adhere to the point of view that in the coming years we will have a need for gas, not only for gas from Russia, but also, for example, from Norway or the Netherlands.”

Also on rt.com German region approves creation of fund to bypass US sanctions designed to stop Gazprom’s vital Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

“And this gas pipeline is part of a reliable gas supply system for Europe for the coming years. Although the goal of our federal state, of course, is ultimately self-sufficient energy supply, to a greater extent with the help of renewable energy sources. But this is a long way, and it cannot be done in a short time,” said Schulte, a member of the Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania state parliament.

READ MORE: US threatens sanctions against European firms working on Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Talking about the Nord Stream 2-linked fund that has been approved by parliament this month, the politician said that it was not designed with the aim of completion of the pipeline’s construction. “This is the only goal of the institution, namely, to support measures for the protection of climate and the environment not only in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, but also on the entire coast of the Baltic Sea, in the territories of the countries with access to the Baltic Sea,” he said.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section