Technology will enable tests to track Covid mutations, preventive medicine expert tells Boom Bust

The US Federal Drug Administration has issued an alert warning that a new coronavirus variant could trigger false positives. Dr. William Schaffner of the Vanderbilt University Medical Center analyzes the newest Covid strains.

He says that false positives from new variants could cause difficulties “because then we would lose the ability to make individual diagnoses and also to track things from a public health perspective.”

"But I think what would happen very quickly is that the manufacturers of these tests would change their tests so that they would work," he explained. "There would be a little bit of a gap there, but you can be sure the technology is there that would enable the tests to change very quickly.”

