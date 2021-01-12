 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Technology will enable tests to track Covid mutations, preventive medicine expert tells Boom Bust

12 Jan, 2021 13:08
© AFP / Mario Tama
The US Federal Drug Administration has issued an alert warning that a new coronavirus variant could trigger false positives. Dr. William Schaffner of the Vanderbilt University Medical Center analyzes the newest Covid strains.

He says that false positives from new variants could cause difficulties “because then we would lose the ability to make individual diagnoses and also to track things from a public health perspective.”

"But I think what would happen very quickly is that the manufacturers of these tests would change their tests so that they would work," he explained. "There would be a little bit of a gap there, but you can be sure the technology is there that would enable the tests to change very quickly.”

