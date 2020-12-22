 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Warren Buffett is a leech living on US government bailouts – Max Keiser

22 Dec, 2020 10:08
RT’s Keiser Report looks at why the mainstream media is always calling on people to trust central banks. Meanwhile, billionaire investor Warren Buffett says the economy needs another injection.

Max Keiser points out that Buffett has been bailed out by the US government at least three times in a major way.

“So, he is a parasite, essentially, he’s a leech who just lobbies the government to send him free money, and then he doles that out, he puts people on rationing money to his conglomerate and he claims that this is somehow adding value to the economy,” says Max.

“It’s not,” Max adds, “it’s a leech, it’s just economically destroying the economy. He lives on bailouts, he has never created a single thing in his life, he is a complete dullard.”

