US economy still has hurdles to overcome despite Covid-19 vaccine rollout, financial analyst tells Boom Bust

15 Dec, 2020 11:03
Christmas decorations in New York City, the US, December 9, 2020 © Reuters / Eduardo Munoz
The massive coronavirus vaccination effort failed to boost US stocks and erased some previous gains. RT’s Boom Bust investigates what risks lie ahead for the market with the economy still reeling from Covid-19.

“We have a stimulus hurdle even though we’ve seen a lot of talk about the $908 billion [proposal], we have yet to see it pass,” said Michele Schneider, who serves as director of trading education at financial publishing company MarketGauge.com.

“We definitely still have some bubbles around in terms of what we need to navigate.”

The transportation sector still remains one of the biggest concerns, according to Schneider. The analyst noted that the sector is still down, representing a trend on the demand side. While the overall situation in key indices “doesn’t look that bad,” consumer demand, especially during the holidays, is still one of the key indicators to look at, she said.

