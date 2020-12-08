Say what? Apple unveils headphones priced at $549!

Apple has announced the release date of its new over-ear headphones, AirPods Max, that will cost you as much as a decent smartphone or a budget laptop.

Music lovers who also turn out to be huge Apple fans and have some $549 to spare will be able to buy the new product a week from now, on December 15. The company describes it as “innovative wireless headphones that bring the magic of AirPods to an over-ear design.”

With its promised features – 20-hour battery life, noise cancellation, high-fidelity audio, transparency mode and spatial audio among others – the headphones are much more costly compared to its closest rivals on the market. Similar models produced by Bose and Sony as well as those of Apple’s Beats brand cost around $350.

Also on rt.com Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak's сryptocurrency skyrockets 1400%

The latest move could be a sign that the Cupertino, California-based technology giant wants to expand its presence in the accessories market. Earlier this year, Apple removed all third-party headphones and speakers from its website, which had been available for purchase there before.

People took to social media shortly after the release, wondering if such a high price is justified by anything except for an Apple logo and trying to figure out what you could buy instead.

Apple AirPods Max 🔊😍........but $550 for headphones?Wut r u doin @Applepic.twitter.com/N9IW1yl3Kr — TmarTn (@TmarTn) December 8, 2020

Are Apple's new headphones expensive?$550 AirPods Max$350 Sony WH-1000XM4$350 Shure AONIC 50 $350 Sennheiser PXC 550-II $320 Skullcandy Crusher ANC $300 Denon AH-GC25NC$300 Bose QuietComfort 35 II $300 Beats Solo Pro — Aaron Pressman (@ampressman) December 8, 2020

Apple just announced headphones that are more expensive than a PS5 or Xbox Series X... pic.twitter.com/pnqa9xWm3U — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) December 8, 2020

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section