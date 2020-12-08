 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Say what? Apple unveils headphones priced at $549!

8 Dec, 2020 15:21
AirPods Max © Apple
Apple has announced the release date of its new over-ear headphones, AirPods Max, that will cost you as much as a decent smartphone or a budget laptop.

Music lovers who also turn out to be huge Apple fans and have some $549 to spare will be able to buy the new product a week from now, on December 15. The company describes it as “innovative wireless headphones that bring the magic of AirPods to an over-ear design.” 

With its promised features – 20-hour battery life, noise cancellation, high-fidelity audio, transparency mode and spatial audio among others – the headphones are much more costly compared to its closest rivals on the market. Similar models produced by Bose and Sony as well as those of Apple’s Beats brand cost around $350.

The latest move could be a sign that the Cupertino, California-based technology giant wants to expand its presence in the accessories market. Earlier this year, Apple removed all third-party headphones and speakers from its website, which had been available for purchase there before.

People took to social media shortly after the release, wondering if such a high price is justified by anything except for an Apple logo and trying to figure out what you could buy instead.

