China about to dethrone US as world’s leading economy, trader tells Boom Bust

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development expects China to account for over a third of world economic growth in 2021. Boom Bust explores whether China can overtake the US to become the world’s largest economy.

The program is joined by the founder of Technical Traders, Chris Vermeulen, who says: “I think they are about to take over and they are going to become the big leaders.”

Vermeulen continues: “I mean the United States has been fighting to control and be the leaders but China is definitely muscling and powering ahead.”

The analyst explains that China has a massive economy and is doing really well with the Covid situation. “They could become the next leaders, there could be the new world order… We should not be surprised to see it, we have kind of been seeing this slowly unfolding for many years,” he says.

