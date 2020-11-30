 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Resurgent bitcoin pushing toward all-time high after last week’s stumble

30 Nov, 2020 11:13
© Pixabay / Ricardo Goncalves
The world’s top cryptocurrency, bitcoin, is recovering after last week’s sharp losses. Bitcoin is up over two percent and was trading above $18,500 on Monday, inching closer to its all-time high of $20,000.

The fresh rally comes after the cryptocurrency tumbled on Thursday, falling as low as $16,200. However, bitcoin added 15 percent over the past four days, reaching almost $18,700 earlier on Monday. Its 24-hour trading volume stood at $24.8 billion.

Analysts say that the latest movements signal bitcoin has finished correcting. Prior to last week’s slump, bitcoin saw a monster rally that pushed its price to an almost three-year high. It fell short of reaching an all-time peak and started to sink shortly after breaking past the $19,000 threshold for the first time since December 2017.

Most of the other top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap, which usually follow bitcoin’s trend, were also up on Monday. Ripple’s XRP and Tether were the only ones trading lower, losing 1.7 percent and around half a percent, respectively.

