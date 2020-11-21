 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

On path to new all-time high? Bitcoin extends its monster rally as it approaches $19,000

21 Nov, 2020 08:03
Get short URL
On path to new all-time high? Bitcoin extends its monster rally as it approaches $19,000
© Global Look Press / Janine Schmitz / photothek.net
The largest cryptocurrency got pretty close to a $19,000 threshold for the first time in almost three years, fueling crypto enthusiasts’ hopes that bitcoin may beat its last record.

The price of bitcoin has hovered between $18,107.86 and $18,964.64 over the past 24 hours, with the last peak reached during early morning trading on Saturday. As of 07:03 GMT it stood at $18,626.91, up more than two percent. 

This latest peak is only $1,000 short of its all-time high that was reached at the end of 2017. Back then bitcoin was trading at nearly $20,000, before facing a steep decline and losing 70 percent of its value the following year. 

Also on rt.com Skyrocketing bitcoin makes cryptocurrencies best asset of the year, outperforming gold

A bitcoin rally usually triggers the growth of smaller crypto assets too. Most of the top ten cryptocurrencies were trading higher on Saturday, with gains ranging between one percent to over 18 percent, with Ripple’s XRP rising most of all.

While some analysts are already warning that the explosive growth, which has seen the cryptocurrency more than double in value this year, may end with a steep fall, some investors and banks are still bullish about the future of bitcoin. It was recently reported that Wall Street giant Citibank called bitcoin “21st century gold,” and predicts it may reach $318,000 by the end of next year.

Also on rt.com Price target $300,000? Bitcoin has no top because fiat money has no bottom — Max Keiser

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies