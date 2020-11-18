US airlines fighting for survival, need stimulus extension NOW — Allied Pilots Association spokesman tells Boom Bust

As the holiday season is just around the corner, travel is expected to significantly drop due to lockdowns as Covid cases surge. Many airlines are relying on rapid coronavirus tests in an effort to boost travelers’ confidence.

RT’s Boom Bust is joined by Captain Dennis Tajer from the Allied Pilots Association to talk about the issue.According to Tajer, American Airlines has furloughed 19,000 employees, with 1,200 pilots among them. “We have another several hundred that will be going out the door December 1,” he said, adding “So, it’s happening,” and other airlines are facing similar circumstances.

“We got to get this CARES Act extension. I know the election had some rightful distractions but whether it’s lame duck or the new Congress, the bottom line is we need this now. We need this now or we are going to risk all the previous investment,” said Tajer.

