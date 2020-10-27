 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
China in post-Covid race for global economic dominance – Max Keiser

27 Oct, 2020 10:36
Shanghai, China © Pixabay.com
Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert of the Keiser Report look into corporate buybacks of the biggest US corporations which have continued for two decades, while in China business is booming.

Max points out that before Covid hit, countries around the world “were trapped in a fiat game theory.” China and the US had a “symbiotic relationship” where China had all the manufacturing capacity and the jobs while the US was the consumer, he says.

“However, post-Covid there’s a breakdown. China is breaking away from the pack, and it’s clearly establishing itself as not needing the US anymore in terms of its ambitions for global economic dominance.”

Max adds that growing US debt will cause “confidence in US dollar to evaporate,” followed by hyperinflation and currency collapse.

