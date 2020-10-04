 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'Demoralizing' aviation layoffs may jeopardize another 10 million jobs outside industry – Allied Pilots Association spokesman

4 Oct, 2020 10:03
FILE PHOTO: Pilots look at the tail of an American Airlines aircraft at Dallas-Ft Worth International Airport © Reuters / Mike Stone
US airlines have let go thousands of workers and could fire even more if the US government fails to provide additional aid to the troubled industry amid the collapse in demand for travel triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

RT's Boom Bust discussed the ramifications of the possible massive furloughs with spokesman for the Allied Pilots Association and a pilot for American Airlines, Captain Dennis Tajer. The carrier he works for is going to lay off 19,000 employees, while another big player, United Airlines, wants to cut more than 13,000 jobs, when federal aid expires.

“It's demoralizing,” he said. There are 10 million jobs outside the airline industry that are supported by it. So these unemployment numbers will continue to rise if they don't take action.” 

The pilot added that the financial stress the air companies are now facing does not “bolster the safety margin.” According to him, the whole recovery process may stall without additional support measures, while billions of dollars invested in the pandemic stimulus package “will have been squandered.” 

