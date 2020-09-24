US economy is a hologram composed of memes like Tesla – Max Keiser

Keiser Report hosts, Max and Stacy look at the growing value of ‘intangibles’ in the stock market as the real economy disappears, only to be replaced by goodwill, derivatives, and some memes.

The core intangible asset of the American economy is the US dollar, says Max. “It has no intrinsic value, it has no value at all, and the country itself is mired in debt.”

According to Max, all this adds to the illusion of a working economy. “If you put all memes together, that equals a hologram, and that is the US domestic economy. It’s a $25 trillion hologram, composed with meme entities like Tesla or General Electric. If you turn it all off by cutting the money supply, then everything disappears overnight.”

