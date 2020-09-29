India launches dumping probe into copper imports from Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam

New Delhi has launched an official investigation into imports of copper tubes and pipes that originate from Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. It aims to determine whether producers in those countries were receiving unfair subsidies.

According to the Indian Ministry of Commerce, the probe, which will be conducted by India’s Directorate General of Trade Remedies, could result in those imports facing countervailing duties. The inspection covers imports shipped between April 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020.

“The Authority has also received the import data of customs of the subject goods during the past four years which indicate increased imports mainly from Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam collectively account for more than 90 percent of total imports of subject goods,” the Ministry of Commerce said.

Meanwhile, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Reuters that Vietnam strictly adhered to World Trade Organization (WTO) rules.

“Trade issues between Vietnam and India should be considered objectively, fairly and transparently in accordance with WTO rules, and bilateral and multilateral trade agreements that the two countries both joined,” said a ministry spokeswoman.

