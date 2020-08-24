 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

India wants all the coking coal & anthracite Russia can deliver

24 Aug, 2020 09:10
Get short URL
India wants all the coking coal & anthracite Russia can deliver
FILE PHOTO © Pixabay
New Delhi plans to boost imports of coking coal, anthracite, and pulverized coal from Russia to 40 million tons per year. The supplies, worth around $4.5 billion, are intended to meet the needs of India’s steel industry.

The news was first reported by Kommersant business daily on Monday. According to its sources, Russian Deputy Energy Minister Anatoly Yanovsky said that the issue had been already discussed with India’s Ministry of Steel. The ministry believes that Russia can deliver the volumes discussed, and the exports can be “pretty competitive” with Australian coal.

Based on the July coking coal price of around $113 per ton, the imports of 40 million tons will cost India around $4.5 billion.

Also on rt.com Russia to boost coal production & sales, will be world’s top exporter within decade

Russia currently exports less than 1 million ton of metallurgical coal to India, while its total exports of the resource stands at around 46 million tons. Thus, India could account for almost all of Russia’s exports of the fuel, which is vital for primary steelmaking, and become one of the largest markets for Russian coal producers.

READ MORE: Russia & India to team up for joint investment projects in Asia and Africa

An industry source told Kommersant that New Delhi is going to increase steel production, but lacks its own metallurgical coal. Robust expansion in steel production will make the country the largest importer of coking coal by 2025, overtaking China, Fitch Solutions predicted last year.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies