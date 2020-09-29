 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Russian ruble will recover despite current volatility, Kremlin says

29 Sep, 2020 07:26
Get short URL
Russian ruble will recover despite current volatility, Kremlin says
A board showing currency exchange rates of the dollar and euro against the ruble, Moscow © Sputnik / Anton Denisov
The ruble will undoubtedly rebound from recent losses as it has done before, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said after the currency touched multi-month lows on Monday.

The US dollar rose around 0.8 percent against the Russian currency, which was trading at above 79 rubles to one US dollar – the lowest level since April. The ruble also hit its lowest exchange rate against the euro since January 2016. 

“Of course, there’s currently volatility in the exchange rate. It’s hard not to notice it,” Peskov said. “After periods when the ruble loses its strength, there are periods when it regains its strength.” Now the most important question is how long it will take the ruble to recover, he added.

Also on rt.com Russia’s biggest lender Sberbank wants to transform into Big Tech company

The drop in the Russian currency coincided with the rise of coronavirus cases in the country. Negative investor sentiment and low oil prices, which were down in morning trading amid concerns over the possibility of new coronavirus restrictions, also affected the ruble exchange rate.

Last week, the Ministry of Economic Development said the ruble had weakened due to temporary factors, such as rising geopolitical strife and other risks felt by the financial markets. According to the ministry’s predictions, the average annual ruble exchange rate this year will stand at 71.2 rubles to one US dollar, and the Russian currency is set to rebound to fundamentally sound levels from late 2020 to early 2021.

Also on rt.com Russian banks boost gold reserves to historic high amid COVID pandemic

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies