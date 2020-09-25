TikTok case not critical in US-China relations, but became cause célèbre in Chinese media, economics professor tells Boom Bust

As US President Donald Trump has now approved “in concept” a deal between TikTok, Oracle, and Walmart, the parties now have until late Sunday to finalize an agreement.

RT’s Boom Bust talks to John Quelch, Dean of Miami Herbert Business School, about what the decision could mean for the future of the two nations’ relationship.

According to Quelch, “The TikTok case is not frankly a particularly big issue in the overall China-US relationship, and is unlikely to be of great importance if it’s solved or not solved before the election.”

It “has become a cause célèbre in the Chinese media,” he adds, and the defense of the company has become a national patriotic issue.

“It’s very difficult, I think, for the Chinese government to agree to a deal that in some way gives up Chinese technology,” the professor says, adding that “the possible solution could be in the licensing arena.”

