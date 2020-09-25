 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

TikTok case not critical in US-China relations, but became cause célèbre in Chinese media, economics professor tells Boom Bust

25 Sep, 2020 13:33
Get short URL
TikTok case not critical in US-China relations, but became cause célèbre in Chinese media, economics professor tells Boom Bust
© Pixabay.com / iXimus
As US President Donald Trump has now approved “in concept” a deal between TikTok, Oracle, and Walmart, the parties now have until late Sunday to finalize an agreement.

RT’s Boom Bust talks to John Quelch, Dean of Miami Herbert Business School, about what the decision could mean for the future of the two nations’ relationship.

According to Quelch, “The TikTok case is not frankly a particularly big issue in the overall China-US relationship, and is unlikely to be of great importance if it’s solved or not solved before the election.”

It “has become a cause célèbre in the Chinese media,” he adds, and the defense of the company has become a national patriotic issue. 

“It’s very difficult, I think, for the Chinese government to agree to a deal that in some way gives up Chinese technology,” the professor says, adding that “the possible solution could be in the licensing arena.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies