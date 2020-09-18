 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Shaky market has investors scratching their heads over where to put their money – Boom Bust

18 Sep, 2020 13:33
Get short URL
Shaky market has investors scratching their heads over where to put their money – Boom Bust
© Reuters / Mike Segar
The US stock market had an up-and-down day on Thursday, ending in the red in response to the Federal Reserve’s policy announcements and new data showing that the economic rebound is losing momentum.

RT’s Boom Bust talks to Transformity Research CEO Tobin Smith about the current state of the market.

“First of all, the market is tired,” he says, adding that no one is willing to put money in the same stocks that they bought in March or June.

According to Smith, “In a world that is not growing but is actually shrinking, no one is going to value, because value is impossible to come up with today.” He explains that “The new game is currently IPOs and special acquisitions; that’s where the energy is.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies