Boeing is broken in more ways than one – pilot spokesman tells Boom Bust

16 Sep, 2020 14:11
Boeing 737 Max airplanes on the tarmac in Seattle, US © Reuters / Gary He
The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is expected to reach a key milestone for the troubled Boeing 737 MAX’s return. The jet has been grounded for nearly 18 months since two fatal crashes killed 346 people.

RT’s Boom Bust talks to experts, including spokesman for the Allied Pilots Association, Captain Dennis Tajer.

“There may be a signal that something more is broken at Boeing than just the engineering design,” Tajer says. “I think they got to look further than just the assembling line floor, they’ve got to move up the elevator and go right to the top floor, because from safety culture to crash checks through capturing these situations is critical to what we do in the cockpit.”

“As an end user we have to know that that system is set up because up to date the system has failed in a case with the MAX and we cannot repeat that,” he added.

According to the captain, “It’s not a comfortable space, you call to question many things. That’s called the ‘trust, but verify’ philosophy of flying.”

