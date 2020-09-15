 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
China opens its market to more Russian meat suppliers

15 Sep, 2020 14:23
Eight more Russian firms have been allowed to supply meat and poultry by-products to China, Russia’s food safety regulator Rosselkhoznadzor said on Tuesday.

As a result, 49 Russian enterprises will have the right for such exports, the regulator added. 

In early November 2018, Rosselkhoznadzor and China’s General Customs Administration signed agreements on veterinary and sanitary requirements for mutual deliveries of frozen poultry meat and dairy products between Russia and China.

Data showed that in the first six months of this year Russia has more than doubled its meat exports to the Asian country. China is now the largest buyer of Russian meat, ahead of Ukraine.

