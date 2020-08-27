 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US dollar under threat as American exceptionalism reaches its tipping point – RT’s Keiser Report

27 Aug, 2020 10:59
© Getty Images / VallarieE
In this episode of Keiser Report’s annual Summer Solutions series, Max and Stacy sit in with the host of the Breakdown podcast, Nathaniel Whittemore, to discuss the state of the US economy and the shaky position of the dollar.

According to the guest, some arrogantly assume that nothing can change in terms of the global power system, from which Washington currently benefits. However, history proves that this is simply not the case, and it may not keep getting away with it.

“The thing that’s crazy is that we’re living in a moment when the US is really rewriting the book every day about how far you can push different things,” Whittemore said. “This is an area of American exceptionalism that could be extremely dangerous the moment that it tips.”

According to him, we have “for the first time these really key geostrategic competitions” that are coming after “the way that the world is currently organized around the US dollar.”

