 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Sales of electric cars growing in Russia but trend not exactly catching on

23 Aug, 2020 06:54
Get short URL
Sales of electric cars growing in Russia but trend not exactly catching on
Nissan Leaf electric car © Reuters / Noah Berger
Russians bought just 48 new electric vehicles (EVs) in July, which is 17.1 percent more than in the same month last year, according to data from the analytical agency Avtostat.

It showed that the Nissan Leaf was the best-selling EV in its segment, with 14 such cars purchased last month. Jaguar’s I-pace crossover was the second most popular electric car in the country, with 10 Russians having invested in one.

“The next three positions in our ranking were taken by three Tesla models – the Tesla Model X, sold in the amount of eight units; the Tesla Model 3 (seven units) and Tesla Model S (four units),” the analysts said. They added that a full-size Audi E-Tron hybrid has become the latest EV to have on the Russian market this summer, acquiring three buyers there.

Also on rt.com Mass production of first Russian electric car to start by end of year

Russians also bought two Hyundai Ioniqs last month, data showed.

According to the report, most of those electric vehicles were bought in the capital, Moscow. Others were purchased in the Moscow, Krasnodar, Novosibirsk, and Tyumen Regions, and in Primorsky Krai and St. Petersburg.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies