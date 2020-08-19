 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Apple becomes first $2-TRILLION US company after seeing almost 60% growth in 2020

19 Aug, 2020 16:05
Apple becomes first $2-TRILLION US company after seeing almost 60% growth in 2020
Apple CEO Tim Cook gestures after opening the newly renovated Apple Store at Fifth Avenue on September 20, 2019 in New York City. © AFP / Kena Betancur
Apple became the first US-listed company in history to reach a $2-trillion market capitalization, which means it doubled in valuation in about two years.

Shares in the technology giant rose by 1.2 percent, reaching $467.77 on Wednesday, pushing it over the milestone.

Apple shares are up 59.24 percent since theyear’s beginning. Major tech companies seem to have shared exponential growth during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Only on August 2, 2018, Apple achieved the $1-trillion market cap. At the time, experts largelyexpected it to be the first to double this number.

However, Apple is not the only $2-trillion company, sharing the pedestal with Saudi Aramco, an oil industry behemoth, which arrived at it first on July 31.

