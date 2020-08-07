 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
China’s exports surge in July due to demand for medical masks & other lockdown goods

7 Aug, 2020 08:39
© Reuters
Data from China’s General Administration of Customs showed on Friday the country’s dollar-denominated exports rose 7.2 percent last month, well ahead of analysts’ expectations. Imports fell 1.4 percent from a year ago.

The export growth was powered by rising overseas demand for electronics, medical supplies and other goods used in coronavirus lockdowns around the world.

The surge came after a better-than-expected result in June, when exports returned to growth, rising 0.5 percent compared to a year ago. Imports rose 2.7 percent in the same period.

China’s trade balance for July was $62.33 billion, up from $46.42 billion in the prior month.

“Much of the recent resilience of exports has been due to shipments of masks, medical products and work-from-home equipment,” said China economist at Capital Economics, Martin Rasmussen. 

He added that the nation’s stimulus-led recovery looks set to continue in the coming months, which would also support a rebound in imports. Foreign demand is likely to continue to recover as disruptions related to the pandemic ease. The economist, however, noted that the upside to China’s exports may be limited as demand for products related to the pandemic is likely to be temporary.

