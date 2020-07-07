 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Military police are responding to active shooter situation at Marine Corps Base in California
HomeBusiness News

China’s $3 TRILLION foreign exchange reserves continue to grow

7 Jul, 2020 14:16
Get short URL
China’s $3 TRILLION foreign exchange reserves continue to grow
© Getty Images / pong6400
Beijing has continued increasing its foreign exchange reserves – already the world’s largest – adding $10.64 billion in June to its $3.112 trillion, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

The figure is less than the $3.120 trillion expected by economists who were polled by Reuters. 

The bullion reserves stayed unchanged from the end of May, at 62.64 million fine troy ounces. The value of gold holdings rose to $110.76 billion at the end of June from $108.29 billion at the end of May.

The increase in foreign exchange reserves was due to the strengthening of the yuan and the global asset prices rebound.

Also on rt.com China’s digital yuan could replace bitcoin & end US dollar hegemony

Foreign inflows into Chinese stocks and bonds have picked up lately as investors bet on an economic rebound. Strict capital controls have also helped China to keep outflows under control over the past year despite the shock from the Covid-19 pandemic, the trade war with the United States, and weakening economic growth.

Statistics showed the yuan rose 0.99 percent against the US dollar in June, while the US dollar fell about 0.97 percent in the same month against a basket of other major currencies.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies