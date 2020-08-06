US should assume ‘war-time mentality’ to address China challenge, author tells Keiser Report

In the new Summer Solutions episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy talk about so-called ‘China-fication’ – that is, the history of China’s rise and its relations with the US.

They’re joined by Chris Fenton, author of ‘Feeding the Dragon,’ who was once a China dove, but is now a hawk.

According to Fenton, in order to address the China challenge, Washington should assume a war-time mentality. He explains that when the US got pulled into World War II, markets were really disrupted, but no one was paying attention to that, being focused instead on how to address the enemy.

“As we started to win small victories, the markets did start to come back, and, by the end of the war, they obviously roared back. My point is, if we want to address China by really implementing things that we need to do, we need to do it across all industries, across all companies, and we need to address the shareholder and investor interest too, because they are the pressure points… If we have real rules of engagement that prioritize America’s health and national security – yes, markets are going to get deeply impacted,” he says.

According to Fenton, the US should “stop using the stock market indexes as scoreboards in regard to the overall economic health of the country.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section