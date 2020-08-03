 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Apple sued by Chinese AI company for copyright infringement

3 Aug, 2020 13:39
Get short URL
Apple sued by Chinese AI company for copyright infringement
© Reuters / Mike Segar
China’s artificial intelligence company Shanghai Zhizhen Intelligent Network Technology, which is also known as Xiao-i, has filed a lawsuit against US tech giant Apple, alleging it has infringed on its patents.

Xiao-i filed the lawsuit in a Shanghai court, asking for 10 billion yuan ($1.43 billion) in damages and demanding that Apple cease “manufacturing, using, promising to sell, selling, and importing” products that infringe on the patent. The Chinese firm has argued that Apple’s voice-recognition technology Siri infringes on a patent it applied for in 2004 and was granted in 2009. 

The row between the two firms has been ongoing for nearly a decade. Shanghai Zhizhen first sued Apple for patent infringement in 2012 regarding its voice recognition technology.

Also on rt.com Trump will act on TikTok and other Chinese software companies ‘in the coming days’ – Pompeo

Last month, China’s Supreme People’s Court ruled that the patent was valid. If Xiao-i wins in court, Apple could face a ban on selling many of its products in China, which is its most important market outside the United States.

The world’s two economic superpowers, the US and China, are currently engaged in an escalating trade war over a broad array of issues, with Washington accusing Beijing of unfair economic practices that threaten its national security.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies