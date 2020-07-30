 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Jul, 2020 12:38
Gold, silver & bitcoin are the 'THREE HORSEMEN of the APOCALYPSE' to end financial apartheid – RT’s Keiser Report
Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert discuss the US Federal Reserve’s endless money printing, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic. They look at historical gold, dollar and Fed Funds rate charts to see if they can find answers.

“All of the cash that has been printed has been hoarded by the bankers to keep their balance sheets solvent by filling up the tank, even though the tank has a massive leak,” Max says, adding that the “leak goes magically into the pockets of just a few of their friends; it’s what we call financial apartheid.”

He explains that the process is continuing unabated at the moment “but the gold vigilantes, the silver vigilantes, and the bitcoin vigilantes are now riding into the town. Those are the three horsemen of the apocalypse; gold, silver and bitcoin – is the new sheriff in town.”

