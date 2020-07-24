 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

‘Nasty days’ ahead for US stock markets no matter what government does, chief strategist tells Boom Bust

24 Jul, 2020 13:09
Get short URL
‘Nasty days’ ahead for US stock markets no matter what government does, chief strategist tells Boom Bust
© Reuters / Brendan McDermid
Jobless claims in the US are up for the first time in months as the pandemic continues to surge in some parts of the country. Meanwhile, the government is set to release the next round of stimulus funding to support the economy.

RT’s Boom Bust talks to Todd Horwitz of Bubba Trading about the new stimulus and the stock market’s reaction to that.

“We know that at some point markets are going to crack again, and probably hit the lows that we saw in March,” says Horwitz.

According to him, when you look at markets, “this is a typical type of action and a possible direction change. We can’t time it, but we can watch the action and be prepared for it.”

“What’s very important, we are going to get some nasty days no matter what happens or where we’re going, the market will get some nasty sell-offs,” Horwitz added.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies