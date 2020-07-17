What the cluck? KFC to offer Russian customers artificial 3D-printed chicken nuggets

Russian scientists and experts from fast food chain KFC plan to develop 3D-printed artificial chicken nuggets. The project is underway, with the final product expected to be ready for testing this fall.

The effort is part of KFC’s concept of creating a “restaurant of the future,” which leverages state-of-the-art technology like 3D bioprinting to overcome solutions in the food industry, including more eco-friendly alternatives to traditional meat.

“At KFC, we are closely monitoring all of the latest trends and innovations and doing our best to keep up with the times by introducing advanced technologies to our restaurant networks,” said Raisa Polyakova, general manager of KFC Russia & CIS.

“Crafted meat products are the next step in the development of our ‘restaurant of the future’ concept. Our experiment in testing 3D bioprinting technology to create chicken products can also help address several looming global problems. We are glad to contribute to its development and are working to make it available to thousands of people in Russia and, if possible, around the world.”

Russian company 3D Bioprinting Solutions, which is well known for its bioprinting-in-space projects, will leverage its technology to create lab-grown chicken meat. The process uses chicken cells and plant material to generate an edible product that closely replicates the taste and texture of chicken meat. KFC will be responsible for breading and spices.

The bioprinted meat will reportedly have the same microelements as traditional chicken meat but eliminate the need for additives that have become a conventional part of animal farming.

