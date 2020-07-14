 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Bitcoin tailor-made for India, entrepreneur tells RT’s Keiser Report

14 Jul, 2020 11:10
Bitcoin tailor-made for India, entrepreneur tells RT’s Keiser Report
In May, after almost a two-year ban on crypto exchanges in India, the country’s Supreme Court ruled against the government’s attempts to shut them out of the banking system.

Keiser Report talks to Sunny Ray, co-founder of India’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Unocoin, about the matter.

India is the biggest remittance market in the world, he says, explaining that more money comes back to India than any other country. So, bitcoin could play a significant role there.

Early adopters of bitcoin need some technical background, says Unocoin’s CEO. He points out that, as one of the biggest populations in the world, India has the most programmers and IT professionals. The country also has the greatest number of unbanked people.

Bitcoin was tailor-made for India, the entrepreneur says, adding “I’m really excited about the future.”

