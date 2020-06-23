 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

US is back to feudalism, with government treating ‘Americans like peasants’ – RT’s Keiser Report

23 Jun, 2020 12:51
Get short URL
US is back to feudalism, with government treating ‘Americans like peasants’ – RT’s Keiser Report
Peasants reaping the harvest under the supervision of the Lord's official, c1300-c1325 © Global Look Press / Heritage-Images
The US Federal Reserve currently owns roughly 30 percent of America’s GDP and is on track to own 100 percent, Max Keiser says.

“How is that different than feudal lords of the middle ages, who owned a 100 percent of the economy, and everyone living there was basically peasants?”

Max talks to investor Michael Pento of PentoPort.com about the state of the Fed’s balance sheet and the current economic situation.

The Covid-19 virus exacerbated every problem and every gap there was, Pento says, pointing out that the middle class is disappearing, the gap between very rich and very poor is getting wider, Wall Street is approaching all-time record highs, and yet there are millions of people collecting unemployment insurance.

“What you’re seeing on Wall Street is complete fiction, it’s a fiction created by central banks, it has no semblance of reality to what’s going on in the economy, not at all,” says Pento.

According to Max, “the Fed is in trap,” and “they will keep printing and keep buying stocks and bonds.” He says the attitude toward Americans is they are the new peasants and they have no real rights anymore. “This is the new normal, and we’re back to feudalism, I call it neo-feudalism.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies