 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

With US economy dead since 2008, only thing left for Fed is to print trillions of dollars in debt – Keiser Report

4 Jun, 2020 12:53
Get short URL
With US economy dead since 2008, only thing left for Fed is to print trillions of dollars in debt – Keiser Report
© AFP / Mark Wilson
The US Federal Reserve’s balance sheet could skyrocket to more than $9 trillion by the end of this year, amid massive interventions to shield the economy from the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Financial Times.

RT’s Keiser Report looks at the chart, showing that in 2007 there was “barely anything” on the Fed’s balance sheet. “The crisis hit in 2008 and you see the injustice of bankers getting bailed out when the rest of the economy was getting nothing,” says Stacy Herbert.

Max Keiser says: “We know almost without doubt that it is going to over $20 trillion, it is going to go to $23-25 trillion and higher. We know that right now, that’s not even up for debate.”

He explains that “in 2008 the economy died and the only thing left was to print money to support the centillionaire class, and the only play left is to buy their stocks for them. That’s it, that’s all we got left.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business sectionb

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies