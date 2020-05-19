 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Between Satan & Jamie Dimon: RT’s Keiser Report unravels US economic puzzle

19 May, 2020 11:25
Get short URL
Between Satan & Jamie Dimon: RT’s Keiser Report unravels US economic puzzle
© Getty Images / matthiashaas
There is a popular Chinese finger trap (also known as the Chinese finger puzzle) that children often fail to solve, because they panic when they should relax.

Keiser Report compares that to the US’ economic system, in which the panic leads to unstoppable money printing.

According to Max Keiser, the 2008 financial crisis was a repeat of the S&L crisis (savings and loan crisis) of the 80s under US President Ronald Reagan. What was illegal then became legal, he says, explaining: “They committed that massive fraud and there was that global financial crisis.”

The laws have been changed again, Max says: “And now we have 2020 where there’s literally nothing in place, there’s no laws… So, it’s the Chinese finger puzzle really, between Satan and Jamie Dimon.”

The coronavirus pandemic “has exposed incredible vulnerabilities in the United States and the United Kingdom. And that’s going to be painful, very painful [in the] next 10 to 15 years.”

Stacy Herbert adds: “You just have to relax and stop trying to print more money, stop trying to bail out bad behavior, stop trying to prevent the business cycle from happening.” Maybe then the United States will have a flourishing economy again, she adds.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies