 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Bitcoin could ‘easily’ reach $10 TRILLION market cap, similar to that of gold – investment strategist on RT’s Keiser Report

14 May, 2020 12:17
Get short URL
Bitcoin could ‘easily’ reach $10 TRILLION market cap, similar to that of gold – investment strategist on RT’s Keiser Report
© Pixabay.com
Billionaire investor Paul Tudor Jones said recently he was betting on bitcoin as the best hedge against inflation in the age of coronavirus. The cryptocurrency reminds him of gold in the 1970s, he added.

RT’s Max Keiser spoke to Raoul Pal of Global Macro Investor and Real Vision Group about those statements and whether or not they will spur interest from the larger hedge fund investors. They discussed gold’s current market capitalization, which is around $9 trillion, while bitcoin’s market cap sits at $117.8 billion.

Talking about bitcoin’s valuation over time, Raoul said: “If it becomes an eco-system, and we believe it will be and it will take the whole eco-system with it as well, then yes, I think a $10 trillion number is easily achievable within that process.”

That takes it “from being a niche to an asset,” the strategist explained, adding: “Once it’s a full asset class it becomes investable for others.”

The only arbiter of that is the price, according to Raoul. “The more price goes in, the more it brings people into the market.”
He also said that after this week’s ‘halving’ event for the bitcoin, it will very interesting to see how much capital that will bring into the marketplace. “I think it’s going to surprise many people,” suggested Raoul.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies