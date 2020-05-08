 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
America facing debt ‘conundrum’ – former Fed insider tells Boom Bust

8 May, 2020 10:08
© Getty Images / C.J. Burton
The US 10-year Treasury bond yield fell 0.7 percent in response to the latest report of jobless claims. That comes a week after the Treasury said it would borrow a record $2.99 trillion this quarter, and launch a 20-year bond.

RT’s Boom Bust talks to former Federal Reserve insider Danielle DiMartino Booth about what all that means for the future.

“We’re starting to see the actual numbers come out. It’s no longer $25 trillion of debt in theory…” she said. “This is reality, folks. The Treasury will have to borrow a lot of money, and it’s a unique time when the stock market and the bond market are serving up such desperate views on the outlook for the US economy.”

According to Booth, if we’d known a few years ago that the Treasury was going to issue $3 trillion in debt, “interest rates on the 10-year benchmark would be through the roof.” And yet that’s not what we’re seeing, she said, adding, “The word that I would attach to this is ‘conundrum.’”

