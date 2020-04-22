 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘The Fed can’t print gold:’ Bank of America sees bullion price surge to $3,000

22 Apr, 2020 09:48
© Reuters / Leonhard Foeger
At a time of weak economic growth and increased market volatility, analysts are getting more bullish on gold. According to Bank of America, the precious metal is headed 78 percent higher, to hit $3,000 per ounce in 18 months.

“As economic output contracts sharply, fiscal outlays surge, and central bank balance sheets double, fiat currencies could come under pressure. And investors will aim for gold,” the bank’s analysts said, adding that the US Federal Reserve has provided enough momentum to propel investment demand and prices higher. 

They have warned that the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet as a percentage of GDP could rise 20 percent to 40 percent this year. They’ve also pointed out that the Fed “Can’t print gold.” 

They said: “Beyond traditional gold supply and demand fundamentals, financial repression is back on an extraordinary scale. Rates in the US and most G-10 economies will likely be at or below zero for a very long period of time as central banks attempt to push inflation back above their targets.” 

Gold’s recent run began back at the end of September 2018, when the precious metal was trading at $1,465.70. Since then, it has gained 15 percent to $1,689.60. The yellow metal was trading higher on Wednesday, above $1,700 an ounce. 

And the gold market has further room to run, according to Bank of America. “The trigger here could be an extension of lockdown restrictions over the next few weeks,” it said.

Economists have also noted some headwinds for the gold market such as a strong US dollar and reduced demand for physical jewelry in Asia.

