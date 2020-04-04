 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian national wealth fund covers half of expenses for coronavirus medical aid sent to New York

4 Apr, 2020 07:45
An empty Times Square in New York City, March 29, 2020. © Reuters / Eduardo Munoz
The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has announced it is investing in production of testing systems, medicine, and medical equipment necessary to battle the spread of Covid-19.

Russia has recently delivered personal protective and medical equipment supplies to New York, which has become the worst coronavirus-affected US city. The Russian plane carrying the vital cargo arrived in the US on April 1.

“RDIF paid half of the cost of medical supplies for clinics, hospitals and laboratories in New York,” the fund said.

The statement added that the agency hopes the US will return the favor, as it is currently in talks with American companies to deliver supplies from the US to Russia if necessary. Several US firms cooperating with the fund have already offered to pay half of the costs for the potential delivery.

