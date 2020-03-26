 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Capitalizing on the sick & dying: RT’s Keiser Report explores what’s wrong with the US healthcare system

26 Mar, 2020 15:09
Capitalizing on the sick & dying: RT’s Keiser Report explores what’s wrong with the US healthcare system
The New York Presbyterian Hospital © Reuters / Allison Joyce
Governments across the world are taking emergency measures to curb the rapid spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. There are currently almost 500,000 cases and over 22,000 deaths worldwide.

The Keiser Report looks at the situation in the US as some experts say the government has already failed to contain the outbreak.

“The US is a hospital masquerading as a country,” Stacy Herbert says, pointing out that 18 percent of the US GDP is devoted to the healthcare system and one of the arguments of the elite about such huge spending is that “we’re innovators, we have the best healthcare system in the world.”

Stacy asks: “So, how is the healthcare system unable to produce basic personal protection equipment that all hospitals need?”

The explanation is simple, says Max Keiser: “Sick people are predictable income streams, just like prisoners are predictable income streams. And whenever you have a predictable income stream, like sick and dying people, you can use that to collateralize the bond market.”

He points out that: “We have a 40-year bull market in bonds that just recently came to an end, but that’s based on people on Wall Street like Larry Summers [former US Treasury Secretary – Ed.] and others to collateralize that predictable income stream to create a Mount Everest of debt and to play games in the bond market.”

That’s how they become billionaires – by capitalizing on sick and dying, Max says. “That’s how the hospital system became so huge in America… A good society would downplay that, and that’s not America.”

