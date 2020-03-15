 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Nike closes all stores in N. America, W. Europe & Australia/NZ due to coronavirus crisis

15 Mar, 2020 13:19
Get short URL
Nike closes all stores in N. America, W. Europe & Australia/NZ due to coronavirus crisis
©  REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
US sportswear giant Nike says it will shut down all retail stores in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand, to do its part in stopping the Covid-19 pandemic. Stores in China, Japan and South Korea will remain open.

Nike plans to keep its shops closed in the US, Canada and the Western Europe for almost two weeks between March 16 and 27, the company said, in a statement released via CNBC. The same measures would also apply for Australia and New Zealand, it added, citing the “well-being of our teammates and consumers.”

Also on rt.com Apple shuts all stores outside Greater China in coronavirus crackdown

The sportswear giant encouraged its clients in the affected countries to shop online while saying that stores in South Korea, Japan and “most of China,” as well as in “many other countries,” are open and will stay that way. The company also announced some safety measures for its staff, including an option to work from home, staggered work schedules and additional cleaning measures.

The corporation, which has 384 retail stores in the US alone, follows in the footsteps of several other companies, including Apple, which on Saturday announced the closure of all its retail stores worldwide, except those in Greater China.

Also on rt.com 'Don't you dare buy these': Sneaker fans warn resellers as Nike releases pics of special edition Kobe 5 'Lakers' basketball shoes

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies