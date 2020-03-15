Nike closes all stores in N. America, W. Europe & Australia/NZ due to coronavirus crisis

US sportswear giant Nike says it will shut down all retail stores in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand, to do its part in stopping the Covid-19 pandemic. Stores in China, Japan and South Korea will remain open.

Nike plans to keep its shops closed in the US, Canada and the Western Europe for almost two weeks between March 16 and 27, the company said, in a statement released via CNBC. The same measures would also apply for Australia and New Zealand, it added, citing the “well-being of our teammates and consumers.”

The sportswear giant encouraged its clients in the affected countries to shop online while saying that stores in South Korea, Japan and “most of China,” as well as in “many other countries,” are open and will stay that way. The company also announced some safety measures for its staff, including an option to work from home, staggered work schedules and additional cleaning measures.

The corporation, which has 384 retail stores in the US alone, follows in the footsteps of several other companies, including Apple, which on Saturday announced the closure of all its retail stores worldwide, except those in Greater China.

