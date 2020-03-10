 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian stock markets fall by 10% after global oil prices crash

10 Mar, 2020 07:15
Moscow’s main MOEX Index plunged ten percent on Tuesday to 2,463.30 at the opening bell at 10:00 a.m. local time, according to data of the Moscow Exchange. The RTS dollar index dropped 9.86 percent to 1,133.94.

Russian stock markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday and are now catching up with global markets which posted their steepest falls since the 2008 financial crisis to start the week after oil prices crashed over the weekend.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

