Russian stock markets fall by 10% after global oil prices crash

Moscow’s main MOEX Index plunged ten percent on Tuesday to 2,463.30 at the opening bell at 10:00 a.m. local time, according to data of the Moscow Exchange. The RTS dollar index dropped 9.86 percent to 1,133.94.

Russian stock markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday and are now catching up with global markets which posted their steepest falls since the 2008 financial crisis to start the week after oil prices crashed over the weekend.

