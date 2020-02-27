 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Bernard Arnault or Louis XVI? Keiser Report looks at how a billionaire gets peasant's money to sell trinkets to other billionaires

27 Feb, 2020 14:01
Liberty Leading the People by Eugene Delacroix (1830)
All the money printed by central banks is going directly to billionaires, say Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert of the Keiser Report, and French luxury brand owner Bernard Arnault is just the latest example.

They discuss the so-called 'Cantillon Effect' which has allowed "many tens of billionaires to shower the deplorables with seemingly generous donations."

The ECB's purchase of the LVMH bonds in order to finance the Tiffany acquisition helped LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault to become one of the richest men in the world.

Max says "this is really an endgame," because there was a period in global finance when banks were in trouble in 2008 while they made horrible loans and were technically insolvent.

Now in 2020, thanks to the ECB, all the money is going to Arnault, "so he could buy Tiffany and sell his trinkets to more billionaires."

"This is Louis XVI, I believe, living off the labor of the peasants," Max says.

He adds: "Forget about the global insurrection against banker occupation; let's talk about [the] bankster (banker and gangster) global peasant uprising."

