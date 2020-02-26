Russia's largest solar power plant launched in the Urals

A new solar power plant (SES) with a capacity of 10MW has been commissioned in the Burzyansky district of Russia's southern Ural region of Bashkortostan.

According to Russian nanotechnology company Rusnano, it is the country's largest SES with an energy storage facility. Rusnano's portfolio company Liotech has supplied energy storage units with a total capacity of 8MW.

The automated control system selects the optimal mode of operation for the plant. It analyzes a set of parameters to determine when to store energy, and when to direct it to the network.

"The new SES provides reliable and uninterrupted power supply to the Burzyansky district, and in the event of an emergency shutdown or repair work on the power line, it can work autonomously," Rusnano said.

According to the chairman of Rusnano's board, Anatoly Chubais, the integration of renewable energy facilities and energy storage systems is a global trend. "For remote areas, such solutions not save costs on expensive diesel fuel, but also guarantee an uninterrupted energy supply based on green energy," he said.

