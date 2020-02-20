Coronavirus pandemic could wipe $1.1 TRILLION off global economy — Oxford Economics

China's GDP growth is expected to fall from six percent last year to 5.4 percent in 2020 due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus, said the latest report by Oxford Economics.

It has modeled two scenarios on the coronavirus outbreak morphing into pandemic. Under the first scenario, if it spreads more widely in Asia, world GDP would fall by $400 billion this year, or 0.5 percent. The second scenario foresees the global GDP dropping $1.1 trillion or 1.3 percent, if the virus outbreak becomes a pandemic and a disruption to manufacturing in Asia spreads worldwide. Such a decline would be the same as losing the entire annual output of Indonesia, which is the world's 16th largest economy.

We model two scenarios on the #coronavirus outbreak morphing into #pandemic. An #Asia pandemic wld cut world GDP $0.4tn (0.5%) in 2020 vs our baseline forecast. A global pandemic wld cut it y $1.1tn (1.3%), with the US and eurozone pushed into recession: https://t.co/4OnT8y3r8fpic.twitter.com/QfTVWD0aag — Oxford Economics (@OxfordEconomics) February 19, 2020

"Our scenarios see world GDP hit as a result of declines in discretionary consumption and travel and tourism, with some knock-on financial market effects and weaker investment," wrote the analysts.

Oxford Economics said it still expected the impact of the virus to be limited to China and to have a significant, but short-term impact, bringing world GDP growth just 0.2 percent lower than January at 2.3 percent.

The growth of new confirmed cases of the deadly coronavirus has slowed down this week, but experts warn it is too early to call the all-clear for the risk of a pandemic. So far, there are over 75,500 confirmed cases and more than 2,100 deaths.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section