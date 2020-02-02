 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
South London knifeman incident ‘terrorist related’ – police
Russian cruise line offers Arctic voyages along the Northern Sea Route

2 Feb, 2020 14:48
Russian cruise line offers Arctic voyages along the Northern Sea Route
© Global Look Press / Steven Kazlowski
Cruises along the Northern Sea Route, as well as trips to Antarctica, will be available to travelers starting from 2021, Russian cruise line Vodohod has announced.

“We have big plans for 2020. We are launching an expedition tour along the Yenisei [river – Ed.] on board the Maxim Gorky vessel, and I believe many people are aware of it already,” Vodohod representative Igor Yasinsky said.

© Facebook / Vodohod

He added that cruises along the Northern Sea Route and around Franz Josef Land will be served from 2021 during the summer period. “After that, the vessel will go to Antarctica, and from 2022 it will work there together with two new expedition vessels, being built at a Finnish shipyard, each taking on board 150 people.”

The Northern Sea Route is the shortest maritime passage connecting the European part of Russia with the country’s Far East regions. The transport artery passes through several seas of the Arctic Ocean, including the Barents Sea, Kara Sea, Laptev Sea, East Siberian Sea, Chukchi Sea, and partially through the Bering Sea in the Pacific Ocean.

© Facebook / Vodohod

Vodohod’s press service said the company is finalizing formalities for the icebreaker’s rent and continues working on the cruises’ programs.

© Facebook / Vodohod

“Cruises will be between 7 and 17 days long,” the press service said. “We are also working on using light helicopters to make tours more exciting.”

© Facebook / Vodohod

